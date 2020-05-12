504 Delmar

This home is located in a quiet neighborhood nested in Copperas Cove. Owner has installed new kitchen appliances. Home is spacious with open concept plan. Back yard has hill side views. Contact Alexis White 254-702-5332 to schedule a viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
