Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

504 Delmar

504 Delmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 Delmar Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is located in a quiet neighborhood nested in Copperas Cove. Owner has installed new kitchen appliances. Home is spacious with open concept plan. Back yard has hill side views. Contact Alexis White 254-702-5332 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Delmar have any available units?
504 Delmar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Delmar have?
Some of 504 Delmar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Delmar currently offering any rent specials?
504 Delmar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Delmar pet-friendly?
No, 504 Delmar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 504 Delmar offer parking?
Yes, 504 Delmar offers parking.
Does 504 Delmar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Delmar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Delmar have a pool?
No, 504 Delmar does not have a pool.
Does 504 Delmar have accessible units?
No, 504 Delmar does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Delmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Delmar has units with dishwashers.

