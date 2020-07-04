5037 Rapido Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this new renovated home with 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living area with laminate wood floors! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, recess lighting and granite counter-tops! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



Now offering 1/2-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.