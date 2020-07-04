All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

5037 Rapido Road

5037 Rapido Road · No Longer Available
Location

5037 Rapido Road, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this new renovated home with 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living area with laminate wood floors! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, recess lighting and granite counter-tops! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 Rapido Road have any available units?
5037 Rapido Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 Rapido Road have?
Some of 5037 Rapido Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 Rapido Road currently offering any rent specials?
5037 Rapido Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 Rapido Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5037 Rapido Road is pet friendly.
Does 5037 Rapido Road offer parking?
No, 5037 Rapido Road does not offer parking.
Does 5037 Rapido Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5037 Rapido Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 Rapido Road have a pool?
No, 5037 Rapido Road does not have a pool.
Does 5037 Rapido Road have accessible units?
No, 5037 Rapido Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 Rapido Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5037 Rapido Road does not have units with dishwashers.

