5033 La Branch Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:50 PM

5033 La Branch Street

5033 La Branch Street · No Longer Available
Location

5033 La Branch Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/949781?source=marketing

***RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $2500
Security Deposit: $2300
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 2,281
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 3
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Don't waste any time and make this 3 bedroom 3 bath your next home! Plenty of natural lighting throughout home. Kitchen with plenty of counter & cabinet space. Located near a variety of museums & shopping centers. Just minutes away from Hermann Park & the Houston Zoo & much more! Submit your application today! Priced to lease fast!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 La Branch Street have any available units?
5033 La Branch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 La Branch Street have?
Some of 5033 La Branch Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 La Branch Street currently offering any rent specials?
5033 La Branch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 La Branch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 La Branch Street is pet friendly.
Does 5033 La Branch Street offer parking?
No, 5033 La Branch Street does not offer parking.
Does 5033 La Branch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 La Branch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 La Branch Street have a pool?
No, 5033 La Branch Street does not have a pool.
Does 5033 La Branch Street have accessible units?
No, 5033 La Branch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 La Branch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 La Branch Street has units with dishwashers.

