All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5031 Newpark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5031 Newpark Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:16 AM

5031 Newpark Drive

5031 Newpark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5031 Newpark Drive, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5031 Newpark Drive have any available units?
5031 Newpark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5031 Newpark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5031 Newpark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5031 Newpark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5031 Newpark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5031 Newpark Drive offer parking?
No, 5031 Newpark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5031 Newpark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5031 Newpark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5031 Newpark Drive have a pool?
No, 5031 Newpark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5031 Newpark Drive have accessible units?
No, 5031 Newpark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5031 Newpark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5031 Newpark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5031 Newpark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5031 Newpark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Southmore
5280 Caroline St
Houston, TX 77004
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77088
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston