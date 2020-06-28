All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:31 AM

5030 Ridgehaven Dr

5030 Ridgehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5030 Ridgehaven Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious home with tile flooring throughout. Plenty of natural sunlight. Walk in closets. Large covered patio with fans great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Ridgehaven Dr have any available units?
5030 Ridgehaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 Ridgehaven Dr have?
Some of 5030 Ridgehaven Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Ridgehaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Ridgehaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Ridgehaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5030 Ridgehaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5030 Ridgehaven Dr offer parking?
No, 5030 Ridgehaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5030 Ridgehaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 Ridgehaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Ridgehaven Dr have a pool?
No, 5030 Ridgehaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Ridgehaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 5030 Ridgehaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Ridgehaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 Ridgehaven Dr has units with dishwashers.

