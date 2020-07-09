5023 Jackwood Street

Amenities

Beautiful Mediterranean home in the heart of Meyerland. No flooding ever per Seller. Open light and bright floor plan with spacious living and dining areas. All bedrooms on the first floor including the study/office/optional 4th bedroom. Second floor game room/potential 4th bedroom. Kitchen overlooks the spacious family room. Family room has gas log fireplace with slate tile surround and large picturesque windows that overlook the covered patio and backyard. Large master suite with spacious bathroom that has double vanities, walk-in shower, separate Jacuzzi tub and two walk-in closets. Yard has beautiful mature landscaping. Home is walking distance to the brand new Meyerland HEB and Meyerland Plaza shops and restaurants. Close to the Medical center and West University Village, the Galleria and Downtown. Minutes away from the Braeswood walking and bike trail. Zoned to prestigious Lovett Elementary and Bellaire High School.