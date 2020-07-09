All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5023 Jackwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5023 Jackwood Street
Last updated April 27 2020 at 11:19 PM

5023 Jackwood Street

5023 Jackwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meyerland Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5023 Jackwood Street, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful Mediterranean home in the heart of Meyerland. No flooding ever per Seller. Open light and bright floor plan with spacious living and dining areas. All bedrooms on the first floor including the study/office/optional 4th bedroom. Second floor game room/potential 4th bedroom. Kitchen overlooks the spacious family room. Family room has gas log fireplace with slate tile surround and large picturesque windows that overlook the covered patio and backyard. Large master suite with spacious bathroom that has double vanities, walk-in shower, separate Jacuzzi tub and two walk-in closets. Yard has beautiful mature landscaping. Home is walking distance to the brand new Meyerland HEB and Meyerland Plaza shops and restaurants. Close to the Medical center and West University Village, the Galleria and Downtown. Minutes away from the Braeswood walking and bike trail. Zoned to prestigious Lovett Elementary and Bellaire High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 Jackwood Street have any available units?
5023 Jackwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5023 Jackwood Street have?
Some of 5023 Jackwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5023 Jackwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5023 Jackwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 Jackwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 5023 Jackwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5023 Jackwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 5023 Jackwood Street offers parking.
Does 5023 Jackwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5023 Jackwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 Jackwood Street have a pool?
No, 5023 Jackwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5023 Jackwood Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5023 Jackwood Street has accessible units.
Does 5023 Jackwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5023 Jackwood Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston