Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5022 RIDGECREEK DR
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:12 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5022 RIDGECREEK DR
5022 Ridgecreek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5022 Ridgecreek Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South Post Oak Area - One story home with beautiful ceramic floors in all the traffic areas. No carpet in the house, all upgraded floors. Fenced back yard.
(RLNE1866741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5022 RIDGECREEK DR have any available units?
5022 RIDGECREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5022 RIDGECREEK DR have?
Some of 5022 RIDGECREEK DR's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5022 RIDGECREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
5022 RIDGECREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 RIDGECREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5022 RIDGECREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 5022 RIDGECREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 5022 RIDGECREEK DR offers parking.
Does 5022 RIDGECREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 RIDGECREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 RIDGECREEK DR have a pool?
No, 5022 RIDGECREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 5022 RIDGECREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 5022 RIDGECREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 RIDGECREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5022 RIDGECREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
