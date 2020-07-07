Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5022 Jewel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5022 Jewel St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5022 Jewel St
5022 Jewel Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5022 Jewel Street, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Jewel St, Houston, TX - Property Id: 277875
This house will be ready by June 1 or before.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277875
Property Id 277875
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5790512)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5022 Jewel St have any available units?
5022 Jewel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5022 Jewel St currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Jewel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Jewel St pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Jewel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5022 Jewel St offer parking?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not offer parking.
Does 5022 Jewel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Jewel St have a pool?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Jewel St have accessible units?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Jewel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Jewel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Briar Forest Lofts
13202 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Driscoll Place
1303 Gears Rd
Houston, TX 77067
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Alexan 5151
5151 Hidalgo St
Houston, TX 77056
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Bordeaux
5010 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston