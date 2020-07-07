All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

5022 Jewel St

5022 Jewel Street · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Jewel Street, Houston, TX 77026
Greater Fifth Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Jewel St, Houston, TX - Property Id: 277875

This house will be ready by June 1 or before.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277875
Property Id 277875

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5790512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Jewel St have any available units?
5022 Jewel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5022 Jewel St currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Jewel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Jewel St pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Jewel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5022 Jewel St offer parking?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not offer parking.
Does 5022 Jewel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Jewel St have a pool?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Jewel St have accessible units?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Jewel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5022 Jewel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5022 Jewel St does not have units with air conditioning.

