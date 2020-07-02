All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5021 OLIVIA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5021 OLIVIA LANE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:53 PM

5021 OLIVIA LANE

5021 Bolivia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5021 Bolivia Boulevard, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning New Home For LEASE in Eagles Landing! $1,895 Monthly, $1500 Deposit Ask about our Hero Discount! Spacious energy efficient open floorplan w/wood grain tile flooring throughout, LED lights, blinds, recessed lighting, LowE windows, generous closets & much more. Isolated master suite offers double sinks, walk-in shower & huge closet. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, granite & breakfast bar & area w/patio door. Sod in front-March 2020. Application: www.rentapplication.net/wfdomain/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 OLIVIA LANE have any available units?
5021 OLIVIA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5021 OLIVIA LANE have?
Some of 5021 OLIVIA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5021 OLIVIA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5021 OLIVIA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 OLIVIA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5021 OLIVIA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5021 OLIVIA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5021 OLIVIA LANE offers parking.
Does 5021 OLIVIA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5021 OLIVIA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 OLIVIA LANE have a pool?
No, 5021 OLIVIA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5021 OLIVIA LANE have accessible units?
No, 5021 OLIVIA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 OLIVIA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5021 OLIVIA LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Hollow Tree Park
101 Hollow Tree Ln
Houston, TX 77090
City Place
306 McGowen St
Houston, TX 77006
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Southern Oaks
6353 Skyline Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005
Chartwell Court
15100 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E
Houston, TX 77038

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston