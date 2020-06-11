Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5014 Ridgehaven Dr
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:40 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5014 Ridgehaven Dr
5014 Ridgehaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5014 Ridgehaven Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed 2 bath Home Coming Soon - South on S.Post Oak.left on Court Rd. Right on Bowie Ridge. Left on Prairie..Right on Detric to Ridgehaven.
(RLNE5222378)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5014 Ridgehaven Dr have any available units?
5014 Ridgehaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5014 Ridgehaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Ridgehaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Ridgehaven Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5014 Ridgehaven Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5014 Ridgehaven Dr offer parking?
No, 5014 Ridgehaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5014 Ridgehaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Ridgehaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Ridgehaven Dr have a pool?
No, 5014 Ridgehaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5014 Ridgehaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 5014 Ridgehaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Ridgehaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 Ridgehaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 Ridgehaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 Ridgehaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
