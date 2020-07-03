5011 Mallow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this New Built Home with 2 beds, 2.5 baths with gated entry located in Houston! Beautiful open concept living/kitchen space that features laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting! The upstairs features 2 bedrooms each having there own private bath and master bedroom includes a balcony! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.