All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5010 Hickory Green Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5010 Hickory Green Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5010 Hickory Green Ct

5010 Hickory Green Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5010 Hickory Green Court, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Hickory Green Ct have any available units?
5010 Hickory Green Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5010 Hickory Green Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Hickory Green Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Hickory Green Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Hickory Green Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5010 Hickory Green Ct offer parking?
No, 5010 Hickory Green Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5010 Hickory Green Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Hickory Green Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Hickory Green Ct have a pool?
No, 5010 Hickory Green Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Hickory Green Ct have accessible units?
No, 5010 Hickory Green Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Hickory Green Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Hickory Green Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5010 Hickory Green Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5010 Hickory Green Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Lincoln Galleria
2100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Inwood Grove
7302 Alabonson Rd
Houston, TX 77088
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Clarke Springs
15706 Clarke Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77053
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston