All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5003 Maple Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5003 Maple Brook Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:42 PM

5003 Maple Brook Lane

5003 Maple Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5003 Maple Brook Lane, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Maple Brook Lane have any available units?
5003 Maple Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5003 Maple Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Maple Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Maple Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 Maple Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5003 Maple Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Maple Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 5003 Maple Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 Maple Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Maple Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5003 Maple Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 5003 Maple Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 5003 Maple Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Maple Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5003 Maple Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 Maple Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5003 Maple Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77035
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77036
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston