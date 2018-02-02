Rent Calculator
Houston
Find more places like 5000 Montrose Boulevard.
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5000 Montrose Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
5000 Montrose Boulevard
5000 Montrose Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
5000 Montrose Boulevard, Houston, TX 77006
The Museum District
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing views of Houston from this 16th floor unit. Renovated one bedroom unit with open living area. Great for entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5000 Montrose Boulevard have any available units?
5000 Montrose Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5000 Montrose Boulevard have?
Some of 5000 Montrose Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5000 Montrose Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Montrose Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Montrose Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Montrose Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5000 Montrose Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5000 Montrose Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Montrose Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5000 Montrose Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Montrose Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5000 Montrose Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Montrose Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5000 Montrose Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Montrose Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Montrose Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
