All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4966 North Cancun Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4966 North Cancun Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4966 North Cancun Drive

4966 North Cancun Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4966 North Cancun Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4966 North Cancun Drive have any available units?
4966 North Cancun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4966 North Cancun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4966 North Cancun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4966 North Cancun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4966 North Cancun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4966 North Cancun Drive offer parking?
No, 4966 North Cancun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4966 North Cancun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4966 North Cancun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4966 North Cancun Drive have a pool?
No, 4966 North Cancun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4966 North Cancun Drive have accessible units?
No, 4966 North Cancun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4966 North Cancun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4966 North Cancun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4966 North Cancun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4966 North Cancun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks of Charleston
15 Charleston Park Dr
Houston, TX 77025
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77044
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St
Houston, TX 77030
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Elan Heights
825 Usener St
Houston, TX 77009
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston