Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4962 North Cancun Drive

4962 North Cancun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4962 North Cancun Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4962 North Cancun Drive have any available units?
4962 North Cancun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4962 North Cancun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4962 North Cancun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4962 North Cancun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4962 North Cancun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4962 North Cancun Drive offer parking?
No, 4962 North Cancun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4962 North Cancun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4962 North Cancun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4962 North Cancun Drive have a pool?
No, 4962 North Cancun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4962 North Cancun Drive have accessible units?
No, 4962 North Cancun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4962 North Cancun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4962 North Cancun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4962 North Cancun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4962 North Cancun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

