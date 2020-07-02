All apartments in Houston
4955 South Cancun
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4955 South Cancun

4955 South Cancun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4955 South Cancun Drive, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 South Cancun have any available units?
4955 South Cancun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4955 South Cancun currently offering any rent specials?
4955 South Cancun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 South Cancun pet-friendly?
Yes, 4955 South Cancun is pet friendly.
Does 4955 South Cancun offer parking?
No, 4955 South Cancun does not offer parking.
Does 4955 South Cancun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4955 South Cancun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 South Cancun have a pool?
No, 4955 South Cancun does not have a pool.
Does 4955 South Cancun have accessible units?
No, 4955 South Cancun does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 South Cancun have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 South Cancun does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4955 South Cancun have units with air conditioning?
No, 4955 South Cancun does not have units with air conditioning.

