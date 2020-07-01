All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 25 2019 at 3:10 PM

4943 Gammage St

4943 Gammage Street · No Longer Available
Location

4943 Gammage Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT 3 BED 2 BATH HOME READY TO GO. VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH HIGH CEILING,CUSTOM CABINETS. ISLAND KITCHEN. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. LARGE LOT WITH PASS-THROUGH GARAGE.THIS IS A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4943 Gammage St have any available units?
4943 Gammage St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4943 Gammage St currently offering any rent specials?
4943 Gammage St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4943 Gammage St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4943 Gammage St is pet friendly.
Does 4943 Gammage St offer parking?
Yes, 4943 Gammage St offers parking.
Does 4943 Gammage St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4943 Gammage St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4943 Gammage St have a pool?
No, 4943 Gammage St does not have a pool.
Does 4943 Gammage St have accessible units?
No, 4943 Gammage St does not have accessible units.
Does 4943 Gammage St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4943 Gammage St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4943 Gammage St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4943 Gammage St does not have units with air conditioning.

