4927 Kilkenny Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4927 Kilkenny Drive

4927 Kilkenny Drive
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

4927 Kilkenny Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,362 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 Kilkenny Drive have any available units?
4927 Kilkenny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4927 Kilkenny Drive have?
Some of 4927 Kilkenny Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 Kilkenny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4927 Kilkenny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 Kilkenny Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4927 Kilkenny Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4927 Kilkenny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4927 Kilkenny Drive offers parking.
Does 4927 Kilkenny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 Kilkenny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 Kilkenny Drive have a pool?
No, 4927 Kilkenny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4927 Kilkenny Drive have accessible units?
No, 4927 Kilkenny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 Kilkenny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4927 Kilkenny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

