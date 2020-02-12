All apartments in Houston
4921 Michael Dr.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:30 AM

4921 Michael Dr.

4921 Michael Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Michael Drive, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Oak Meadows. Home is on a corner lot and features original wood floors throughout. Easy access to 45 south and 225.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4953978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Michael Dr. have any available units?
4921 Michael Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4921 Michael Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Michael Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Michael Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 Michael Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4921 Michael Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Michael Dr. offers parking.
Does 4921 Michael Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4921 Michael Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Michael Dr. have a pool?
No, 4921 Michael Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Michael Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4921 Michael Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Michael Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4921 Michael Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 Michael Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 Michael Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

