4919 Gatewood Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:13 PM
4919 Gatewood Avenue
4919 Gatewood Ave
No Longer Available
Location
4919 Gatewood Ave, Houston, TX 77053
Central Southwest
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 2-car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4919 Gatewood Avenue have any available units?
4919 Gatewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4919 Gatewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4919 Gatewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 Gatewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4919 Gatewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4919 Gatewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4919 Gatewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4919 Gatewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 Gatewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 Gatewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4919 Gatewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4919 Gatewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4919 Gatewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 Gatewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 Gatewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4919 Gatewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4919 Gatewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
