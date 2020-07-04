Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4914 HIGGINS ST
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4914 HIGGINS ST
4914 Higgins Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4914 Higgins Street, Houston, TX 77033
Sunnyside
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN HOUSTON - REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN HOUSTON
(RLNE5617556)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have any available units?
4914 HIGGINS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4914 HIGGINS ST currently offering any rent specials?
4914 HIGGINS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 HIGGINS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 HIGGINS ST is pet friendly.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST offer parking?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not offer parking.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have a pool?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not have a pool.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have accessible units?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
