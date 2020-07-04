All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

4914 HIGGINS ST

4914 Higgins Street · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Higgins Street, Houston, TX 77033
Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN HOUSTON - REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN HOUSTON

(RLNE5617556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have any available units?
4914 HIGGINS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4914 HIGGINS ST currently offering any rent specials?
4914 HIGGINS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 HIGGINS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 HIGGINS ST is pet friendly.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST offer parking?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not offer parking.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have a pool?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not have a pool.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have accessible units?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 HIGGINS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 HIGGINS ST does not have units with air conditioning.

