4911 Hull Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4911 Hull Street

4911 Hull Street · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Hull Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 2,104 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Hull Street have any available units?
4911 Hull Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Hull Street have?
Some of 4911 Hull Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Hull Street currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Hull Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Hull Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Hull Street is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Hull Street offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Hull Street offers parking.
Does 4911 Hull Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Hull Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Hull Street have a pool?
No, 4911 Hull Street does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Hull Street have accessible units?
No, 4911 Hull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Hull Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Hull Street does not have units with dishwashers.

