All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4910 Ward Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4910 Ward Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 12:21 AM

4910 Ward Street

4910 Ward Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4910 Ward Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and granite counter-tops! The master bedroom has a private bath and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, covered patio and a storage unit! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 Ward Street have any available units?
4910 Ward Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 Ward Street have?
Some of 4910 Ward Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 Ward Street currently offering any rent specials?
4910 Ward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 Ward Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4910 Ward Street is pet friendly.
Does 4910 Ward Street offer parking?
No, 4910 Ward Street does not offer parking.
Does 4910 Ward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4910 Ward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 Ward Street have a pool?
No, 4910 Ward Street does not have a pool.
Does 4910 Ward Street have accessible units?
No, 4910 Ward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 Ward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4910 Ward Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Bella Palazzo
13098 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston