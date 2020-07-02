Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4902 Pershing
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:25 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4902 Pershing
4902 Pershing Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4902 Pershing Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/30baf18095 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4902 Pershing have any available units?
4902 Pershing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4902 Pershing currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Pershing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Pershing pet-friendly?
No, 4902 Pershing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4902 Pershing offer parking?
No, 4902 Pershing does not offer parking.
Does 4902 Pershing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Pershing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Pershing have a pool?
No, 4902 Pershing does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Pershing have accessible units?
No, 4902 Pershing does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Pershing have units with dishwashers?
No, 4902 Pershing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Pershing have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 Pershing does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
