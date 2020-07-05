All apartments in Houston
4875 Beechaven Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:18 AM

4875 Beechaven Street

4875 Beechaven Street · No Longer Available
Location

4875 Beechaven Street, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1/2-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 Beechaven Street have any available units?
4875 Beechaven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4875 Beechaven Street currently offering any rent specials?
4875 Beechaven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 Beechaven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4875 Beechaven Street is pet friendly.
Does 4875 Beechaven Street offer parking?
Yes, 4875 Beechaven Street offers parking.
Does 4875 Beechaven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4875 Beechaven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 Beechaven Street have a pool?
No, 4875 Beechaven Street does not have a pool.
Does 4875 Beechaven Street have accessible units?
No, 4875 Beechaven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 Beechaven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4875 Beechaven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4875 Beechaven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4875 Beechaven Street does not have units with air conditioning.

