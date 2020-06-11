Rent Calculator
4818 Cotton Ridge Trl
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:33 PM
4818 Cotton Ridge Trl
4818 Cotton Ridge Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
4818 Cotton Ridge Trail, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bth, home. Hardwood flooring throughout, except bedrooms. Fresh paint, large,open living/ kitchen area, great for entertaining, 2 car garage. Large backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have any available units?
4818 Cotton Ridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Cotton Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl offers parking.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have a pool?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
