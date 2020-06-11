All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4818 Cotton Ridge Trl
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:33 PM

4818 Cotton Ridge Trl

4818 Cotton Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4818 Cotton Ridge Trail, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2 bth, home. Hardwood flooring throughout, except bedrooms. Fresh paint, large,open living/ kitchen area, great for entertaining, 2 car garage. Large backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have any available units?
4818 Cotton Ridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Cotton Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl offers parking.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have a pool?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4818 Cotton Ridge Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Coles Crossing
12500 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77429
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston