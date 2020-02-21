All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4813 Larkspur Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4813 Larkspur Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:30 PM

4813 Larkspur Street

4813 Larkspur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4813 Larkspur Street, Houston, TX 77033
Sunnyside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $175 month concession off the $1,375 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,200!

This renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island! Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the home. Bathrooms also new with have granite counter-tops and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 Larkspur Street have any available units?
4813 Larkspur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 Larkspur Street have?
Some of 4813 Larkspur Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 Larkspur Street currently offering any rent specials?
4813 Larkspur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 Larkspur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4813 Larkspur Street is pet friendly.
Does 4813 Larkspur Street offer parking?
No, 4813 Larkspur Street does not offer parking.
Does 4813 Larkspur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 Larkspur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 Larkspur Street have a pool?
No, 4813 Larkspur Street does not have a pool.
Does 4813 Larkspur Street have accessible units?
No, 4813 Larkspur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 Larkspur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 Larkspur Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Pipers Cove Apartments
270 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston