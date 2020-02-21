4813 Larkspur Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $175 month concession off the $1,375 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,200!



This renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Brand new kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island! Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the home. Bathrooms also new with have granite counter-tops and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.