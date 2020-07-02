Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM
4811 Oakland Street - 10
4811 Oakland Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4811 Oakland Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom 1 Bath remodeled apartment. Has wood floors throughout. Property installing laundry facility downstairs for everyone use. Comes with stainless steel refrigerator and stove.
You can take a virtual tour at:
https://poly.google.com/view/5Mvzy8HFd1D
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4811 Oakland Street - 10 have any available units?
4811 Oakland Street - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4811 Oakland Street - 10 have?
Some of 4811 Oakland Street - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4811 Oakland Street - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Oakland Street - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Oakland Street - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 4811 Oakland Street - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4811 Oakland Street - 10 offer parking?
No, 4811 Oakland Street - 10 does not offer parking.
Does 4811 Oakland Street - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Oakland Street - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Oakland Street - 10 have a pool?
No, 4811 Oakland Street - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4811 Oakland Street - 10 have accessible units?
No, 4811 Oakland Street - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Oakland Street - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4811 Oakland Street - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
