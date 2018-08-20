All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4750 Markham Woods Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4750 Markham Woods Court
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:48 PM

4750 Markham Woods Court

4750 Markham Woods Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Kingwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4750 Markham Woods Court, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/31/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Markham Woods Court have any available units?
4750 Markham Woods Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4750 Markham Woods Court currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Markham Woods Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Markham Woods Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 Markham Woods Court is pet friendly.
Does 4750 Markham Woods Court offer parking?
Yes, 4750 Markham Woods Court offers parking.
Does 4750 Markham Woods Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Markham Woods Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Markham Woods Court have a pool?
Yes, 4750 Markham Woods Court has a pool.
Does 4750 Markham Woods Court have accessible units?
No, 4750 Markham Woods Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Markham Woods Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Markham Woods Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4750 Markham Woods Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4750 Markham Woods Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences 2727
2727 Elmside Dr
Houston, TX 77042
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
San Brisas
2020 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Tanglewood Place
5920 Beverly Hill St
Houston, TX 77057
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston