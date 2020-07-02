All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4742 Yale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4742 Yale St
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:31 PM

4742 Yale St

4742 Yale St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4742 Yale St, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
We have immediate move in availability on 1/1 newly renovated apartment with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath. Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, central air conditioning and heating, washer and dryer connections, private backyard and more. We bring you comfort living at its best. Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!
*** CALL US FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4742 Yale St have any available units?
4742 Yale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4742 Yale St have?
Some of 4742 Yale St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4742 Yale St currently offering any rent specials?
4742 Yale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4742 Yale St pet-friendly?
No, 4742 Yale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4742 Yale St offer parking?
No, 4742 Yale St does not offer parking.
Does 4742 Yale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4742 Yale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4742 Yale St have a pool?
No, 4742 Yale St does not have a pool.
Does 4742 Yale St have accessible units?
No, 4742 Yale St does not have accessible units.
Does 4742 Yale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4742 Yale St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
12580 Piping Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave
Houston, TX 77002
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston