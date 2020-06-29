All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4734 Spellman Rd

4734 Spellman Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4734 Spellman Rd, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in- large family home in a quaint neighborhood. Close to the Medical center and the Galleria Mall. Lots of family parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Spellman Rd have any available units?
4734 Spellman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4734 Spellman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Spellman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Spellman Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4734 Spellman Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4734 Spellman Rd offer parking?
No, 4734 Spellman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4734 Spellman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 Spellman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Spellman Rd have a pool?
No, 4734 Spellman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4734 Spellman Rd have accessible units?
No, 4734 Spellman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Spellman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4734 Spellman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4734 Spellman Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4734 Spellman Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

