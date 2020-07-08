All apartments in Houston
4734 Bell Street - B

4734 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4734 Bell Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bed - 1 full bath

1710 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4734 Bell Street - B have any available units?
4734 Bell Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4734 Bell Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
4734 Bell Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4734 Bell Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 4734 Bell Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4734 Bell Street - B offer parking?
No, 4734 Bell Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 4734 Bell Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4734 Bell Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4734 Bell Street - B have a pool?
No, 4734 Bell Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 4734 Bell Street - B have accessible units?
No, 4734 Bell Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4734 Bell Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4734 Bell Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4734 Bell Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4734 Bell Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.

