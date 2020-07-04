Rent Calculator
4730 Vernon Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM
4730 Vernon Street
4730 Vernon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4730 Vernon Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Good rental, work and credit references.Please send complete applications with 2 most recent pay stubs and ID.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4730 Vernon Street have any available units?
4730 Vernon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4730 Vernon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Vernon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Vernon Street pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Vernon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4730 Vernon Street offer parking?
No, 4730 Vernon Street does not offer parking.
Does 4730 Vernon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 Vernon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Vernon Street have a pool?
No, 4730 Vernon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Vernon Street have accessible units?
No, 4730 Vernon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Vernon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4730 Vernon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Vernon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4730 Vernon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
