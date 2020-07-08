All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4730 Bell St - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4730 Bell St - B
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

4730 Bell St - B

4730 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4730 Bell Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated in 2014 - 806 sq ft 2/1 duplex

Cage Elementary School PK–5 0.2 mi
Jackson Middle School 6–8 0.3 mi
Austin High School 9–12 0.3 m
Lantrip Elementary School PK–5 0.5 mi
Project Chrysalis Middle School 6–8 0.2 mi
Eastwood Academy School 9–12 0.1 mi
2/1

1806 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Bell St - B have any available units?
4730 Bell St - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4730 Bell St - B currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Bell St - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Bell St - B pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Bell St - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4730 Bell St - B offer parking?
No, 4730 Bell St - B does not offer parking.
Does 4730 Bell St - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 Bell St - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Bell St - B have a pool?
No, 4730 Bell St - B does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Bell St - B have accessible units?
No, 4730 Bell St - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Bell St - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Bell St - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Bell St - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 4730 Bell St - B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
La Sonrisa
9021 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77088
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston