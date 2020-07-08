4730 Bell Street, Houston, TX 77023 Greater Eastwood
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated in 2014 - 806 sq ft 2/1 duplex
Cage Elementary School PK–5 0.2 mi Jackson Middle School 6–8 0.3 mi Austin High School 9–12 0.3 m Lantrip Elementary School PK–5 0.5 mi Project Chrysalis Middle School 6–8 0.2 mi Eastwood Academy School 9–12 0.1 mi 2/1
1806 sqft
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4730 Bell St - B have any available units?
4730 Bell St - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4730 Bell St - B currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Bell St - B is not currently offering any rent specials.