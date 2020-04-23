Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4723 Aftonshire Dr.
4723 Aftonshire Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
4723 Aftonshire Dr
4723 Aftonshire Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4723 Aftonshire Drive, Houston, TX 77027
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4672548)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4723 Aftonshire Dr have any available units?
4723 Aftonshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4723 Aftonshire Dr have?
Some of 4723 Aftonshire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 4723 Aftonshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4723 Aftonshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4723 Aftonshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4723 Aftonshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4723 Aftonshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4723 Aftonshire Dr offers parking.
Does 4723 Aftonshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4723 Aftonshire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4723 Aftonshire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4723 Aftonshire Dr has a pool.
Does 4723 Aftonshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 4723 Aftonshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4723 Aftonshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4723 Aftonshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
