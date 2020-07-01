All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:15 AM

4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21

4722 Post Oak Timber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4722 Post Oak Timber Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4258893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have any available units?
4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 pet-friendly?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 offer parking?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not offer parking.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have a pool?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have accessible units?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston