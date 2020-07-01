Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21
4722 Post Oak Timber Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4722 Post Oak Timber Drive, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4258893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have any available units?
4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 pet-friendly?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 offer parking?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not offer parking.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have a pool?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have accessible units?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4722 Post Oak Timber Dr #21 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Broadstone Memorial
875 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston