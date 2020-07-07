All apartments in Houston
4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:27 AM

4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1

4720 Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Polk Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
4720 Polk St Houston, Texas 77023. 650 sq. ft. 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment located in East End Revitalization area! Hardwood floors. Assigned parking. Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Washer and dryer on property! Window AC, Hardwood floors. Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail.

$695/month rent.
$695 deposit.
12-month lease.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 have any available units?
4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 have?
Some of 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 offers parking.
Does 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4720 Polk St. - Apt. 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

