4712 Polk St. - Apt. 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4712 Polk St Houston, Texas 77023. 650 sq. ft. 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment located in East End Revitalization area! Hardwood floors. Assigned parking. Close to Minute Maid Park, Dynamo Stadium, University of Houston, Downtown, and Medical Center! Washer and dryer on property! Window A/C. Walking distance to bus lines and brand new light rail.



$660/month rent.

$660 deposit.

12-month lease.



$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent. We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.



Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showings.