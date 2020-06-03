All apartments in Houston
4646 Richmond Avenue
4646 Richmond Avenue

4646 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4646 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Inner Loop living at its best on one of the largest lots in Afton Oaks subdivision. Upscale, updated one story w/ pool. 3-bed / 2 bath + 1 full bath by the pool. Auto driveway gate for ease of access & plenty of space to play in the back. Plethora of natural light. Many elegant built-ins. Wonderful closet & storage space. Recent AC (15), water heater, lifted ceilings in master & family rooms, and plumbing, electrical & insulation (10) & new pool pump (18). Great view of pool & lush landscaping through French doors in Master. Custom shower in Master. Authentic wood floors through most of the home. Kitchen to Living open concept. Granite/SS appliances. Double pane windows. Full size double ovens. Short walk to restaurants, minutes from 610/59. Costco, Central Market, Highland Village, Galleria, Med Center & Downtown all very close. All furnishings are available for sale. Option to lease as fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 Richmond Avenue have any available units?
4646 Richmond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 Richmond Avenue have?
Some of 4646 Richmond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Richmond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4646 Richmond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4646 Richmond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4646 Richmond Avenue offers parking.
Does 4646 Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4646 Richmond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Richmond Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4646 Richmond Avenue has a pool.
Does 4646 Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4646 Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4646 Richmond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

