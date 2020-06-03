4646 Richmond Avenue

Amenities
Inner Loop living at its best on one of the largest lots in Afton Oaks subdivision. Upscale, updated one story w/ pool. 3-bed / 2 bath + 1 full bath by the pool. Auto driveway gate for ease of access & plenty of space to play in the back. Plethora of natural light. Many elegant built-ins. Wonderful closet & storage space. Recent AC (15), water heater, lifted ceilings in master & family rooms, and plumbing, electrical & insulation (10) & new pool pump (18). Great view of pool & lush landscaping through French doors in Master. Custom shower in Master. Authentic wood floors through most of the home. Kitchen to Living open concept. Granite/SS appliances. Double pane windows. Full size double ovens. Short walk to restaurants, minutes from 610/59. Costco, Central Market, Highland Village, Galleria, Med Center & Downtown all very close. All furnishings are available for sale. Option to lease as fully furnished.