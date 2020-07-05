All apartments in Houston
4634 Croker Ridge Road

4634 Croker Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4634 Croker Ridge Road, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Large backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Croker Ridge Road have any available units?
4634 Croker Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4634 Croker Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Croker Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Croker Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4634 Croker Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 4634 Croker Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4634 Croker Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 4634 Croker Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 Croker Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Croker Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 4634 Croker Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Croker Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4634 Croker Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Croker Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4634 Croker Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4634 Croker Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4634 Croker Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

