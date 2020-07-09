All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:42 AM

4629 Larkspur Street

Location

4629 Larkspur Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Cozy kitchen with black appliances and gas top stove! Large backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4629 Larkspur Street have any available units?
4629 Larkspur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4629 Larkspur Street currently offering any rent specials?
4629 Larkspur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4629 Larkspur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4629 Larkspur Street is pet friendly.
Does 4629 Larkspur Street offer parking?
No, 4629 Larkspur Street does not offer parking.
Does 4629 Larkspur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4629 Larkspur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4629 Larkspur Street have a pool?
No, 4629 Larkspur Street does not have a pool.
Does 4629 Larkspur Street have accessible units?
No, 4629 Larkspur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4629 Larkspur Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4629 Larkspur Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4629 Larkspur Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4629 Larkspur Street does not have units with air conditioning.

