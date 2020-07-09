4629 Larkspur Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering 1-month free!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Cozy kitchen with black appliances and gas top stove! Large backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.