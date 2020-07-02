All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4626 Bell, Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4626 Bell, Unit 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4626 Bell, Unit 1

4626 Bell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4626 Bell St, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious one bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Eastwood. Completely tiled throughout. Includes Stove and Refrigerator..
No pet policy.
1 Bedroom 1 bath spacious apartment conveniently located 5 minutes from Uof H, Downtown Dynamo and Minute Maid Park. No pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4626 Bell, Unit 1 have any available units?
4626 Bell, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4626 Bell, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4626 Bell, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4626 Bell, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4626 Bell, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4626 Bell, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4626 Bell, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4626 Bell, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4626 Bell, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4626 Bell, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4626 Bell, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4626 Bell, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4626 Bell, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4626 Bell, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4626 Bell, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4626 Bell, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4626 Bell, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd
Houston, TX 77042
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Lancaster
20100 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Hayden at Enclave
12951 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St.
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston