1 Bd / 1 Bath apartment located in quiet part of Eastwood. 1 Bd / 1 Bath apartment located in quiet part of Eastwood. Conveniently located only 5 minutes from Downtown Dynamo and Minute Maid Parks... as well as U of H.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 have any available units?
4624 Bell, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 have?
Some of 4624 Bell, Unit 1's amenities include carport, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Bell, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Bell, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.