All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4624 Bell, Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4624 Bell, Unit 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4624 Bell, Unit 1

4624 Bell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4624 Bell St, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

carport
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1 Bd / 1 Bath apartment located in quiet part of Eastwood.
1 Bd / 1 Bath apartment located in quiet part of Eastwood. Conveniently located only 5 minutes from Downtown Dynamo and Minute Maid Parks... as well as U of H.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 have any available units?
4624 Bell, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 have?
Some of 4624 Bell, Unit 1's amenities include carport, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Bell, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Bell, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Bell, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4624 Bell, Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Bell, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 Bell, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4624 Bell, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4624 Bell, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Bell, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Bell, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Terra at Park Row
19606 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Link
14723 W Oaks Plaza St
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston