Houston, TX
4618 Kinglet Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:13 PM

4618 Kinglet Street

4618 Kinglet Street · No Longer Available
Location

4618 Kinglet Street, Houston, TX 77035
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 BR 2 Ba with hardwood floors throughout! GREAT LOCATION! Minutes from the Med Center! Gorgeous 20' x 20' Family Room with vaulted ceiling & brick gas log fireplace. Formal Living Room. Tons of natural light throughout. Fully fenced back yard. Huge country kitchen with skylight. Great neighborhood and street! Rrefrigerator included in lease. Laundry area inside home. Enclosed storage in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Kinglet Street have any available units?
4618 Kinglet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 Kinglet Street have?
Some of 4618 Kinglet Street's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Kinglet Street currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Kinglet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Kinglet Street pet-friendly?
No, 4618 Kinglet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4618 Kinglet Street offer parking?
No, 4618 Kinglet Street does not offer parking.
Does 4618 Kinglet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Kinglet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Kinglet Street have a pool?
No, 4618 Kinglet Street does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Kinglet Street have accessible units?
No, 4618 Kinglet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Kinglet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Kinglet Street does not have units with dishwashers.

