4618 Kinglet Street

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace range refrigerator

Spacious 3 BR 2 Ba with hardwood floors throughout! GREAT LOCATION! Minutes from the Med Center! Gorgeous 20' x 20' Family Room with vaulted ceiling & brick gas log fireplace. Formal Living Room. Tons of natural light throughout. Fully fenced back yard. Huge country kitchen with skylight. Great neighborhood and street! Rrefrigerator included in lease. Laundry area inside home. Enclosed storage in back.