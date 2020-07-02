4618 Kinglet Street

Spacious 3 BR 2 Ba with hardwood floors throughout! GREAT LOCATION! Minutes from the Med Center! Gorgeous 20' x 20' Family Room with vaulted ceiling & brick gas log fireplace. Formal Living Room. Tons of natural light throughout. Fully fenced back yard. Huge country kitchen with skylight. Great neighborhood and street! Rrefrigerator included in lease. Laundry area inside home. Enclosed storage in back.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
