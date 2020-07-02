4611 Brinkley Street Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The unit was just remodeled last month. The unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. There is a $30 charge for the shared water bill per month plus the $890 rent.



The property offers security cameras and motion light for tenant security, Property will be fenced and a laundry room will be built on site!



Conveniently located south of downtown Houston close to 610 freeway.

This is a multi family property that consists of a total of 9 units.