Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:57 AM

4611 Brinkley Street Unit B

4611 Brinkley Street · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Brinkley Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious unit offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The unit was just remodeled last month. The unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. There is a $30 charge for the shared water bill per month plus the $890 rent.

The property offers security cameras and motion light for tenant security, Property will be fenced and a laundry room will be built on site!

Conveniently located south of downtown Houston close to 610 freeway.
This is a multi family property that consists of a total of 9 units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B have any available units?
4611 Brinkley Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B have?
Some of 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Brinkley Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B offers parking.
Does 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4611 Brinkley Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

