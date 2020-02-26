Rent Calculator
4609 Dabney St
4609 Dabney Street
·
Location
4609 Dabney Street, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
4 bedroom house for $1280 per month - Nice, clean 4 bedroom/1.5 bathroom house close to major freeways. Washer and dryer connections. Fenced-in backyard.
Sec 8 welcome! VASH welcome!
(RLNE5186377)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4609 Dabney St have any available units?
4609 Dabney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4609 Dabney St currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Dabney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Dabney St pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Dabney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4609 Dabney St offer parking?
No, 4609 Dabney St does not offer parking.
Does 4609 Dabney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Dabney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Dabney St have a pool?
No, 4609 Dabney St does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Dabney St have accessible units?
No, 4609 Dabney St does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Dabney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 Dabney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4609 Dabney St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4609 Dabney St does not have units with air conditioning.
