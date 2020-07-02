Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4550 N Braeswood
4550 N Braeswood
4550 North Braeswood Boulevard
Browse Similar Places
Location
4550 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5 month lease. Willing to work with rate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4550 N Braeswood have any available units?
4550 N Braeswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4550 N Braeswood currently offering any rent specials?
4550 N Braeswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 N Braeswood pet-friendly?
No, 4550 N Braeswood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4550 N Braeswood offer parking?
No, 4550 N Braeswood does not offer parking.
Does 4550 N Braeswood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 N Braeswood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 N Braeswood have a pool?
No, 4550 N Braeswood does not have a pool.
Does 4550 N Braeswood have accessible units?
No, 4550 N Braeswood does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 N Braeswood have units with dishwashers?
No, 4550 N Braeswood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4550 N Braeswood have units with air conditioning?
No, 4550 N Braeswood does not have units with air conditioning.
