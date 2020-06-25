Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:31 PM
1 of 15
4546 Lelay Cir
4546 Lelay Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
4546 Lelay Circle, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2/1 home on cul-de-sac...Fantastic 2/1 home on cul-de-sac
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4546 Lelay Cir have any available units?
4546 Lelay Cir doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4546 Lelay Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4546 Lelay Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 Lelay Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4546 Lelay Cir is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4546 Lelay Cir offer parking?
No, 4546 Lelay Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4546 Lelay Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 Lelay Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 Lelay Cir have a pool?
No, 4546 Lelay Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4546 Lelay Cir have accessible units?
No, 4546 Lelay Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 Lelay Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4546 Lelay Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4546 Lelay Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4546 Lelay Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
