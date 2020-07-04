Rent Calculator
4516 Market St
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:30 AM
4516 Market St
4516 Market Street
No Longer Available
Location
4516 Market Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4516 Market St have any available units?
4516 Market St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4516 Market St currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Market St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Market St pet-friendly?
No, 4516 Market St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4516 Market St offer parking?
No, 4516 Market St does not offer parking.
Does 4516 Market St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Market St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Market St have a pool?
No, 4516 Market St does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Market St have accessible units?
No, 4516 Market St does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Market St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Market St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4516 Market St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4516 Market St does not have units with air conditioning.
